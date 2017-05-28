Alex Iwobi Arsenal star is an FA Cup winner – Pulse Nigeria
NTA News
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star is an FA Cup winner
Pulse Nigeria
Iwobi might not have played in the final but he contributed immensely in Arsenal's FA Cup run, playing three games. Published: 03:16 , Refreshed: 03:24; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi wins FA Cup title with Arsenal (Twitter/Alex …
'Feels great to end the season on a high' – Iwobi revels in Arsenal's FA Cup glory
#FACupFinal It's Arsenal vs Chelsea, To Some Nigerian Fans is Moses vs Iwobi
Iwobi becomes 7th Nigerian player to win FA Cup
