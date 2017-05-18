Pages Navigation Menu

Alex Iwobi’s Girlfriend Of 4 Years Dumps Him. See Why..

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment

Super Eagles striker, Alexander Iwobi, is single after 4 years. The Arsenal star, who has become part of the B team of late, has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend Clarisse Juliette after he cheated on her. The former couple has also deleted each other’s photos from their respective social media pages. See photos below; …

