Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil: Selling Arsenal players ‘right’ – Martin Keown – BBC Sport

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Sports


Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil: Selling Arsenal players 'right' – Martin Keown
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger should sell "overindulged" star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil after agreeing to extend his stay at the club, says ex-defender Martin Keown. The Frenchman has signed a two-year deal and says his side can challenge …
