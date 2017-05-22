Ali Kiba shocks fans after stepping on stage dressed as a woman. [Photo]

Bongo flava musician, Ali Kiba was featured on the Lip Sync Battle show where he took on the role of the late South African musician Brenda Fassie singing her all time favorite hit Vuli Ndlela.

The show is recorded in Johannesburg and each battle consists of 2 celebrities “syncing” to popular music tracks of their choice. Each contestant must sync – one of which will be by an African artist and the winner is chosen by the live studio audience.

Ali Kiba had to dress up as a woman, and if you think he would feel awkward, think again as he did not seem bothered by it. King Kiba impressed the presenter Pearl Thusi and the audience with his dance moves.

Ali Kiba beat his competitor Simi from Nigeria and won a belt for his excellent performance.

