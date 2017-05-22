Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ali Kiba shocks fans after stepping on stage dressed as a woman. [Photo]

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Ali Kiba dressed as a woman at Lip Sync battle

Bongo flava musician, Ali Kiba was featured on the Lip Sync Battle show where he took on the role of the late South African musician Brenda Fassie singing her all time favorite hit Vuli Ndlela.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The show  is recorded in Johannesburg and each battle consists of 2 celebrities “syncing” to popular music tracks of their choice. Each contestant must sync – one of which will be by an African artist and the winner is chosen by the live studio audience.

Ali Kiba had to dress up as a woman, and if you think he would feel awkward, think again as he did not seem bothered by it. King Kiba impressed the presenter Pearl Thusi and the  audience with his dance moves.

Ali Kiba beat his competitor Simi from Nigeria and won a belt for his excellent performance.

Source: Kiss100.co.ke

The post Ali Kiba shocks fans after stepping on stage dressed as a woman. [Photo] appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.