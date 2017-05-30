Aliko Dangote to invest $1billion in Rice cultivation

The Dangote Group of company has disclosed plans to invest $1bn in rice cultivation in five states to boost food self-sufficiency in the country. The group stated this in a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday. Speaking at the just concluded 2017 Gateway Trade Fair, which held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, a director …

The post Aliko Dangote to invest $1billion in Rice cultivation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

