Alisher Usmanov Refusing To Give Up On Bid To Become Arsenal’s Main Shareholder

Alisher Usamnov is meeting his closest advisers tomorrow to talk through his options in the battle for control of Arsenal, this is according to Sky Sports

According to the report Alisher Usmanov is not willing to give up even though his £1bn offer for Stanley Kroenke’s 67 per cent stake in the club has been turned down.

Kroenke’s holding company KSE UK released a statement yesterday saying he remained committed to Arsenal and his shares “are not, and never have been, for sale”.

Usmanov wants to increase his 30 per cent stake in the club and he believes his investment can turn Arsenal back into Premier League champions.

Uzbek-born Russian Usmanov, who has a personal fortune of around £11.2bn, has long been interested in taking control of the club from Kroenke.

Kroenke has been Arsenal’s majority shareholder since 2011 and increased his shareholding – through his company Kroenke Sports Enterprise – to 67.05 per cent in May 2016, with the purchase of 23 ordinary shares.

