All aboard! Go inside the most high-tech cruise ship ever built

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

A wearable technology platform is about to transform the cruise industry, as Princess Cruises prepares to introduce the Ocean Medallion to passengers aboard the Regal Princess cruise ship. We went along while the ship was in dry dock having it installed, to see how it will work.

