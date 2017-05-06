Pages Navigation Menu

All airports’ landing aids in Nigeria operating optimally – NAMA

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), says Instrument Landing System (ILS) and navigational aids in all the nation’s airports are operating optimally. NAMA, in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Olajumoke Adetona, on Saturday, said all its ILS are in Category Two. Adetona said that NAMA had always adhered to the rules…

