Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

All Eyes On Saudi Arabia As OPEC Begins To Unravel – Nasdaq

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nasdaq

All Eyes On Saudi Arabia As OPEC Begins To Unravel
Nasdaq
Has OPEC failed? That's the questionanalysts have begun to ask, approaching the group's next meeting later this month. When the members gather at their headquarters in Vienna, it will likely be to agree on an extension of production cuts in place since …
US oil stocks fall slightly, gasoline inventories up: EIABusiness Insider
Oil rebounds from near 2017 lows on falling US crude stocksTV360
Oil prices turn negative after US crude stocks fall less than expectedFinancial Times
OilPrice.com –MarketWatch –TheStreet.com –DIGITALLOOK
all 355 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.