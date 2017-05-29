All looted funds shall be recovered back – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo said public resources that were looted in the past few years in the country would be accounted for by those involved. Osinbajo stated this on Monday in a nationwide broadcast to mark the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. He said that accounting for the funds had become imperative in …

The post All looted funds shall be recovered back – Acting President Yemi Osinbajo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

