All Obas in Yoruba land are under me – Oba Akinruntan

The Olugbo of Ugbo land, Oba Obateru Akinruntan, has declared that every other Yoruba monarch is under him. He said he is the most prominent and leader of all the traditional leaders in Yoruba land, and the custodian of the authentic history of the race. Following the controversy that trailed how the Oba of Lagos, […]

All Obas in Yoruba land are under me – Oba Akinruntan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

