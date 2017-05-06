All Passengers Burnt Alive After A Fatal Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos)

Over 36 people are feared dead as two passenger buses collided and caught fire at a quarry site at Km 96, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Saturday.

An eyewitness told NAN that the two 18-seater buses had a head-on collision and the buses caught fire immediately.

“All the passengers in the two buses were burnt beyond recognition.

“Only a baby escaped death because the father of the child threw him out through the window of the bus,” the witness was quoted as saying.

Yusuf Salami, the Oyo state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the accident to NAN.

Salami, however, said he had yet to be briefed on the casualty figures.

He confirmed that the accident involved two 18-seater buses.

The post All Passengers Burnt Alive After A Fatal Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

