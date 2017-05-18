Allardyce says Sakho deal must make financial sense for Palace – Channel NewsAsia
|
Channel NewsAsia
|
Allardyce says Sakho deal must make financial sense for Palace
Channel NewsAsia
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce has said he wants to make defender Mamadou Sakho's loan arrangement permanent but that the outcome of talks with Liverpool will depend on the club's transfer budget, with other reinforcements needed.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!