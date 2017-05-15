Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Alleged $252m scam: Drama in court as El-Rufai denies seeing publication

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

IT WAS A DRAMA of sort, when Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai told the court while giving evidence against The Union newspapers, that he saw the Power Steering Magazine Publication, on probe of the sale of $252 million Nitel under his administration as FCT minister, for the first time. The Power Steering Publication dated […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.