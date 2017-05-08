Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged $8.8m fraud by 2 foreigners: Court fixes May 23 for application

By Innocent Anaba

The hearing of an application seeking to set aside an arrest warrant issued against two foreigners, Deepak Khilnani and Sushil Chandra, over alleged $8.8 million fraud has been adjourned till  May 23, by a Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja.

The Director of Public Prosecution, DPP, is prosecuting the Indian-British nationals, over allegation of defrauding their Nigeria partner, Green Fuels Limited , in 2008 and conspiracy to cheat,  steal  and false representation, before Justice Atinuke Ipaye.

The prosecution alleged that the foreigners hoodwinked  Green Fuels Limited  into paying  higher  sum for machinery procured  from Gentec Limited than what was obtained.

The prosecution led by Senior State Counsel, Mrs Bola Akinsete, had told the court that the application for the arrest of the defendants, was after futile attempts to formally arraigned  them  in court  failed, as they  were  alleged to have fled to the United Kingdom, upon commencement of investigation  into  the alleged fraud.

The application was granted by Justice Atinuke, with the issuance of a warrant of arrest on  April 3.  But  their lawyer, Kayode Ajekigbe, in an application challenging the order, arguing that it  was gotten through “wrong process.”

Ajekigbe, said at the resumed hearing on May 6, that newspaper advertisements and publications on the arrest warrant, which was being challenged, was done in bad faith. Alleging that it was sponsored by the complainant and not the Police  as is made to believe.

