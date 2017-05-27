Alleged abandonment of of Ayokoromo-Egbo-Ede Bridge project: 6 CSOs, riverine residents alert Okowa, plan protest

By Emma Amaize

A coalition of six civil society groups, CSOs and riverine dwellers in Delta State and have served notice of their plan to protest against the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, over alleged abandonment of Ayokoromo-Egbo-Ede Bridge project in Burutu Local Government Area.

The right groups are Ayakoromo Activists Forum, Ijaw People Development Initiative, Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade, Concerned Ijaw Transformation Ambassadors, Committee for Rural Development Movement and Concerned Ayakoromo Citizens.

In a May 22 letter to the governor, signed by Austin Ozobo and four others, they said: “In pursuance of the above, we, the coalition of concerned Civil Society Groups in collaboration with the beleaguered riverine communities have decided to register our grievances to the world in peaceful protest at the project site at Ayakoromo town in Burutu local government area on the 30th of May, 2017.”

“Our next protest after this incoming one will be held at Government House gate, Asaba after which we shall mobilize all the affected communities to be at daggers-drawn with you against 2019. As law abiding citizens with oriented policies of non-violence approach, our peaceful demonstration will be conducted in most conducive manner,” the groups added.

Part of the letter read: “We wish to draw your attention to the above subject matter and to further inform you of our intention to embark on a peaceful protest in accordance with the laws of the land. Our resolve to embark on such peaceful protest is premised on the fact that your government has seemingly abandoned the Ayakoromo/Egbo-Ide bridge project in Burutu local government area, awarded by your predecessor.”

“We are aware of the fact that you promised Burutu people during your electioneering campaign in 2015 that your government will take the project as one of its priority projects and ensure speedy completion. We are surprised after two years of stewardship; you have vehemently refused to give the project a deserving priority attention.

“Our suspicion crystallized when you deliberately omitted the project from the state’s budgets in two consecutive years notwithstanding the series of appeals from the various community leaders to your government,” the coalition said.

The coalition asserted: “Having appraised your graveyard silence to the bridge project and your attendant dillydally responses to the pleas of the concerned riverine dwellers and barrage of media publications by coalition of civil society groups on the same subject matter, we have come to a verified conclusion that the Ayakoromo/Egbo-Ede bridge project is a foregone issue in your government perhaps, the best political gift you have decided to give to the people after given you 90 per cent of their votes.”

The post Alleged abandonment of of Ayokoromo-Egbo-Ede Bridge project: 6 CSOs, riverine residents alert Okowa, plan protest appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

