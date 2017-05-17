Alleged extortion: Delta police provide mobile lines to report erring officers

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Delta State Police Command has warned officers and men deployed on “Stop” and “Search” duties to stop demanding for “Tinted Glass Permit” from motorists. Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP. Zanna M. Ibrahim handed down the warning in a press statement signed by the State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

