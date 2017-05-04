Alleged false asset declaration: Prosecution closes case in Saraki’s trial

Mr. Saraki’s trial continued May 4 after three consecutive adjournments at the instance of the prosecution.

The post Alleged false asset declaration: Prosecution closes case in Saraki’s trial appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

