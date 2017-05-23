Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged formation of cult group: Wike risks God’s wrath – Amaechi

Posted on May 23, 2017

The immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has rebuked his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike, for alleging that he was sponsoring a new cult group in the state, saying the latter risks Gods’ wrath. Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation said Governor Wike failed to produce any shred of evidence in his attempt to depict the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

