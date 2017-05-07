Alleged gang leader arrested after shootout with police – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
Alleged gang leader arrested after shootout with police
An alleged gang leader has been arrested in Belhar in Cape Town after a shootout with police in which he was wounded and a teenage bystander also sustained a gunshot wound. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Police spokesperson Sergeant …
