Alleged Incitement: Ex Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido Granted Bail

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Dutse Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday admitted Sule Lamido, the immediate past governor of Jigawa to bail on self recognisance, pending the completion of police investigation. The Magistrate, Muhammad Lamin, admitted Lamido to bail in line with Section 340(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Jigawa. He held that the four-count charge levelled against […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

