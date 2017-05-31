Alleged Infidelity: Pregnant Woman Set Self And Husband Ablaze

BY ABDULGAFAR OLADIMEJI, Kano

A newly married bride carrying seven months pregnancy last Sunday night at their 54 Middle road, Sabon Gari residence set herself and her husband ablaze causing their death.

The catastrophe occurred around 11 30 pm, after the man received a phone call prompting the wife accusing her husband of infidelity, out of rage the pregnant woman laid her hand on a gallon of petrol, which she sprinkle round their two bedroom apartment and ignite match that resulted in an inferno.

The inferno engulf their apartment situated on the last floor of a three storey building, the husband in attempt to escape plunged into the adjoining two bedroom flat, before escaping out of the compound.

The flats situated on the third floor of the building were razed to ashes.

According to eyewitness account, the pregnant woman died on the scene, while the husband was evacuated to a near by private clinic, named Fortress Hospital located on Sarkin Yaki road, where he was administered First Aid, before being transferred to an undisclosed medical facility for further medical attention.

The husband simply identified as Emeka 24 hours(on Monday) after the incident equally breath his last at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, , owing to severe burns suffered from the combustion.

A neighbor of the deceased couple, Mr Emmanuel Okorie said late Emeka and his wife hails from Awka in Anambra state, he said the duo tied the nuptial nut five week ago,, at their place of origin, , disclosing that the late woman returned to Kano, three weeks ago.

Okorie, who claimed to be a close confidant of the deceased man, said, late Emeka the sole proprietor of Emma Bookshop located at 84 Church road Sabon Gari Kano had severally complaint of not initially interest in marrying the lady, but was compelled to marry her after much pressure from his biological mother urging him to proceed to marry her.

Confirming the incidence, the spokesman, Kano state command of the Nigeria Police, Dsp Magaji Musa Majiya confirmed the death of the duo from an inferno.

He said in contrary to news making the rounds, the deceased husband and wife died from gas explosion, adding that, when the gas exploded the pregnant woman while attempting to flee to safety died of suffocation, on the spot.

The corpse of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue, Daily Leadership reports.

When our reporter visited the scene of the crime, the area has turned into a Mecca as motorist kept finger pointing the building, pedestrians stop to take a glance at the burnt flats.

