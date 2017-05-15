Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged killing of two youths by naval officer still been investigated – Navy

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta, today stated that investigation is still ongoing into the killings of two youths who were allegedly shot dead by a naval personnel at the premises of WRPC on Friday at Ifiekporo community in Warri, DAILY POST can report. The Commander, NNS Delta, Commodore Dewu Ibrahim in his response via […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

