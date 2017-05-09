Alleged N190m fraud: Court discharges ex-HoS, Oronsaye – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Alleged N190m fraud: Court discharges ex-HoS, Oronsaye
Daily Post Nigeria
An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday discharged Steve Oronsaye, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, of the N190 million corruption charges levelled against him. Oronsaye was also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Financial …
10 Things to Know for Today
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!