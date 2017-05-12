Alleged plot to raid: Group pledges support for Ekweremadu

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

A group, Awgu Young Democrats, yesterday, pledged total support to the Deputy Senate President, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, over the recent allegation that the EFCC has concluded plans to set him up and have him removed from his exalted position.

The youth association president, Comrade Stanley Ude, while briefing newsmen at the monthly meeting, resolved to give Ekweremadu the necessary support to ensure that the plot against him does not come to fruition, considering his contribution to youth development in Nigeria with his various programmes such as the scholarship, that has given thousands of youths the opportunity to acquire university degrees and other form of training that has given the youths employment.

The resolution also described the recent statement from Ekweremadu that Oji-River, Awgu Road, which has been in the cooler, will be under construction in the next few weeks as a welcome development.

