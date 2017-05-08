Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged rape students in Lagos: We’re still investigating – Police

The Lagos State Police Command on Monday said it had commenced investigation into the alleged rape of some secondary school students in Ikoyi area of the state. Spokesman for the command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the police had visited the affected schools and interrogated their principals […]

