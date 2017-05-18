Alleged Treason: Detain Edo Activist Knows Fate In May 24th – Leadership Newspapers
|
|
Alleged Treason: Detain Edo Activist Knows Fate In May 24th
The Criminal court 1 of the Edo High Court on Thursday reserved ruling on the bail application of a human Rights activist and President of the Benin Solidarity Movement (BSM), Mr Curtis Ugbo. Justice J. Acha reserved ruling after hearing arguments for …
