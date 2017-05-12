Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged unjust stoppage of salary: Court fixes June 26 for judgment

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, will on June 26 give judgment in a case of alleged stoppage of salary instituted by one Emmanuel Yusuf against Zankil Medical Centre, Abuja. Yusuf, a driver at Zankil Medical Centre, Abuja, had sued his former employer for alleged unjust stoppage of his salary since 2013. Justice Edith Agbakoba, fixed […]

