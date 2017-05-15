Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged Wike’s bribe: Judge moves trial of 23 INEC officers from Abuja to Port Harcourt

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

An Abuja Federal High Court has transferred the case files of 23 staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, accused of allegedly collecting N360m bribe from the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike during the December 10 re-run election in the state to its Port Harcourt Division. The Justice John Tsoho-led court made the pronouncement […]

