Alleged Zinox contract fraud: Law firm removes probed Justice Ministry official’s profile from website

Nigeria’s Attorney General says the embattled director had been given 48 hours to respond to the allegations.

The post Alleged Zinox contract fraud: Law firm removes probed Justice Ministry official’s profile from website appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

