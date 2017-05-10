Allegri Backs Juventus For CL Glory

Massimiliano Allegri has backed Juventus to go for glory at Cardiff, as they aim to win the Champions League.

Juventus won 4-1 on aggregate after a 2-1 win at home, courtesy of goals from Mandzukic and Dani Alves, to eliminate Monaco.

Buffon said the victory will mean nothing until they win the UCL, a sentiment Allegri agrees with.

“Gigi is right, we are in the final and must try to win it,” Allegri told Mediaset Premium. “Hopefully this is the right year. I think Juventus have a very good chance of winning.

“We need to be more concentrated, keep the ball better, but there are important games over the next month and we have to get the result against Roma [where a point will secure the Serie A title] or risk putting the Scudetto back in doubt. There’s the Coppa Italia final with Lazio too.”

He added: “I am glad for the lads, they reached the final, but from tomorrow we have to focus, because we haven’t won anything.

“I don’t need to take credit for anything. I do my job. I do it with enthusiasm and calm. What I care about is using the quality at my disposal to get results.

“I really enjoy coaching, that is what makes me relax. When the stress sets in and I no longer enjoy it, that’s the time to change.”

