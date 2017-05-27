Allegri Looking To Win UCL To End Beautiful Season

Massimiliano Allegri is hoping to finish the beautiful season, after they ended the Serie A season with a 2-1 win over Bologna, with winning the UCL.

The Bianconeri came from a goal down to win 2-1, with Dybala equalising and Kean scoring the winner in the death, with his first goal.

And even though Allegri praised the young Juve squad, the final against Real Madrid wasn’t far from his mind.

“The season, right now, is beautiful,” he told Mediaset Premium . “We have Cardiff and, from Monday, we will prepare only to win.

“It’s beautiful to note the games of Kean and [20-year-old goalkeeper Emil] Audero. There are other good guys, who will play next year. The team did well and we woke up after the goal.

“The first time we went [to the Champions League final against Barcelona in 2015] with a gentle pace. We will go to Cardiff with serenity, which is how finals are won.

“It will be a fascinating game against an extraordinary team. We have to play with confidence – it is an important match that does not happen every year.

“We will play the second after three great seasons, thanks to the boys and the club. It takes enthusiasm [to win] but also serenity.”

The post Allegri Looking To Win UCL To End Beautiful Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

