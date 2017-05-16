Allegri Wants Juventus To Claim Treble

Massimiliano Allegri has charged his side to gear up for the next 20 days and reap the rewards of a beautiful season by claiming the treble.

Juventus were made to wait one more match to to be crowned Serie A champions following their 3-1 defeat to Roma, but could win that if they beat Crotone on Sunday.

However, they still have to face Lazio in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday and Allegri’s men also have the UCL final against Madrid come June 3 to think about.

“A 20-day mini-season kicks off with the Coppa Italia final then our home match against Crotone and it ends in Cardiff with the Champions League final,” Allegri told a pre-match news conference.

“It’s time to step up and start reaping what we have sown. Lazio have had a brilliant calendar year and I have no doubt that their coach Inzaghi will go on to do great things as a manager.

“They have an excellent squad and we will need to play very well indeed to beat them.”

