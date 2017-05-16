Alli Not Guaranteeing Future At Tottenham

Dele Alli is insisting he is not sure if his future lies at Tottenham, but conceded there are a few better places than Tottenham.

The England international signed a six-year contract extension in September and his 17 league goals has helped Tottenham this season.

Alli is predicting further improvement for Tottenham under Pochettino, but is not certain where his future lies.

“You can never say what’s going to happen in the future,” Alli said. “No one knows. No one can predict it.

“But for me, it’s important that I enjoy the journey I’m on, whether I stay at Tottenham for the rest of my career or if one day I have to leave and it’s the right thing for me to do.

“I’m always going to be thinking about what’s going to get the best out of me, and if that’s going to be at Tottenham or if I have to leave it’s just important I enjoy the journey and don’t get too worried about how it’s going to end.”

Asked if he would definitely be at Spurs next season he said: “Like I said, you never know, but it’s a fantastic club to be a part of.

“We’re all looking to learn together, build together and be as successful as we can. We all want to achieve stuff so it’s a good place to be, and I think with the manager we’ve got here as well I can’t see many better places for me to improve.”

