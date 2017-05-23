Alli: Spurs Don’t Need To Spend, If Players Stay

Dele Alli believes Tottenham does not need to acquire players during the transfer window, if all the players stay.

Pochettino already stated the club are not keen on buying players and says they must keep the squad they have.

Alli has been linked with top clubs in Emgland and around Europe, with Kane and Alderweireld also drawing interest. But keeping the dressing room unchanged, is what the 21-year-old believes will make the club better.

“With the players we’ve got here, we don’t need to go out and spend loads of money,” said Alli. “There is a good bunch of players here. Everyone is determined, everyone works hard and there is a lot of quality in the team.

“It is important we stick together, keep working hard and keep improving. We have to take our form from the end of this season into next season, and start even stronger.

“Then, if we can finish as well as we did this season, we should be OK.”

