AllianceBernstein’s CEO, independent directors ousted

The French parent company of AllianceBernstein Holding AB -2.40% LP fired the money manager’s chief executive and all of its independent board members.

Peter Kraus, a longtime Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive whose 2008 appointment by majority owner AXA SA AXAHY 0.11% as AllianceBernstein’s CEO drew fanfare, was terminated from his position Friday, according to a securities filing. Seth Bernstein, a former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. executive, has been named chief executive and given a seat on the company’s board.

On a Monday conference call, AXA Chairman Denis Duverne said it was time to bring in a new leadership team. But Mr. Duverne offered few specifics on why the company was taking such dramatic steps now.

The announcement stunned industry executives and analysts, some of whom said AllianceBernstein had made progress in its turnaround from its poor performance during and following the financial crisis. People familiar with the matter said Mr. Kraus had never forged a strong relationship with Mr. Duverne, who was appointed AXA’s chairman last year. Mr. Kraus was removed from AXA’s management committee when a new group was formed following Mr. Duverne’s promotion.

AllianceBernstein is among a set of stock- and bond-picking firms that have struggled to stem a flood of lost capital to exchange-traded funds and other passive investments that track indexes and typically charge lower fees. Notably, even while shares of many companies in the financial industry have rallied in the past year, AllianceBernstein shares are in the red.

The migration has left active investment firms like AllianceBernstein to cut their fees, push more aggressively into passive funds or turn to riskier, more complex strategies for which investors are prepared to pay higher fees. The firm appeared to be gaining momentum, and had high expectations for a set of new low-cost funds it is launching this year.

On the call, AllianceBernstein’s new executives praised the firm’s strategic direction.

The firm also named Robert Zoellick as chairman. He previously served in the administrations of President George H.W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan, and was president of the World Bank Group from 2007 to 2012. Mr. Zoellick will receive $425,000 cash and an equity-based grant worth $425,000 annually.

AXA America Holdings Inc. is the parent of the sole stockholder of AllianceBernstein Corp., which is the general partner of AllianceBernstein Holding. According to a filing Monday, an affiliate of AXA America on Friday acted to replace Mr. Kraus and remove nine directors from the board of AllianceBernstein Corp. Mr. Duverne and Mark Pearson remained on the board.

New to the board, which now consists of eight members, are incoming CEO Mr. Bernstein, Ramon de Oliveira, Barbara Fallon-Walsh, Daniel Kaye, Anders Malmström and Mr. Zoellick.

