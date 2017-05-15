Almakura proscribes ASUSS over distruption of WAEC, NECO exams

By David Odama

LAFIA— GOVERNOR Umaru Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa State, has proscribed the activities of Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, in the state, after accusing the body of disrupting the last Saturday’s Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, and National Examination Council, NECO, examinations in the state.

The Governor, in a statement through the state Head of Civil Service, HoS, Mr Thomas Ogiri, yesterday in Lafia, claimed the activities of the union had not only posed a serious threat and danger to the educational development of the state, but capable of inciting the people against the government in the state.

According to the statement: “The union leaders kept issuing threats letters that disrupted the Saturday’s conduct of JAMB, NECO, MOCK, BECE (JSS3) examinations in the state.

“Government has observed with dismay that the activities of ASUSS, an unregistered trade union was posing serious threats to peace and order in the state.”

