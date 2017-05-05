Alpha-May Club marks 32nd anniversary

MEMBERS of Alpha-May Club will roll out the drums to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the club. Theme of the celebration is “The Itsekiri: People, Land and Crown,” slated for May 7, 2017. Venue is Standard Alliance Hall, Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Guest Speaker is Chief Edward Ekpoko the Tolureju of Warri.according to Alex Eyengho, Social Secretary of the club.

