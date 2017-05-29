Omotola Makes Comeback With ‘Alter Ego’ – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Omotola Makes Comeback With 'Alter Ego'
Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, is set to make a huge comeback into Nollywood with her role in the movie, 'Alter Ego'. The award winning actress, who has been away from acting for a while revealed this on Instagram where she shared a post …
"Alter Ego" Split personalities meet in new poster featuring Omotola Jalade Ekeinde
