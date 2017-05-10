Alvaro Morata Rejects Staggering £147 Million Chinese Super League Offer

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has rejected a big-money transfer to the Chinese Super League.

A Chinese business group is apparently ready to pay Morata a staggering £29.4million a year for five years, totalling £147million, but interest from Chelsea has persuaded him to reject the offer, according to Marca.

The former Juventus striker is keen on a reunion with Antonio Conte who brought him to Turin.

Morata has been playing second-fiddle to Karim Benzema at the Bernabeu but has still managed to score 20 goals this season.

And Chelsea have been linked with a move for Morata as there is still uncertainty over Diego Costa’s future.

