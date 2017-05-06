”Am Solidly Behind Nnamdu Kanu On Biafra Struggle Till I Die” – Kanu’s Father Declares

Nnamdi Kanu’s father has vowed to support his son the IPOB Leader on the struggle for Biafra actualization. Kanu father said this when the Saturday Sun visited him at his palace.

Read the excerpts from the interview he had with the SUN

Your son having spent over one year in detention before his release, would you advise him to back down on the Biafra struggle?

I have been to London and to Germany also. In these countries, what I found out was that immediately your child is up to 18 years, he was man enough to stay on his own and decide for himself what he wanted.

So, what I’m trying to say is that since Nnamdi, my son is above 18 years, it is left for him to decide what to do and I always support whatever decision he takes. It is natural; it is Igbo custom for a child to listen to the advice of his parents. But to tell you one thing, since Nnamdi was born, he has never for once disobeyed me, but for this issue of Biafra, I am solidly behind him till I die.

I am urging him to go ahead with what he is doing, so far he has the support of his people and God will be with him, because he has told me on several occasions that even if he dies in the Biafran cause he will be happy.

