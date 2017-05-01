Pages Navigation Menu

Amaechi, Fani-Kayode in ‘war of words’ over stolen N2bn [VIDEO]

Posted on May 1, 2017

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has accused former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode of stealing the sum of N2bn meant for the repairs of Port Harcourt International Airport runway while in office. Amaechi, made the allegation while featuring on Channels Television programme, “Hard Copy,” this the former Minister, however, denied, describing the claims as “absurd.” […]

