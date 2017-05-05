Amaechi ‘Jonathan’s government spent N34bn for N100M Niger Delta contract,’ Minister says – Pulse Nigeria
Amaechi 'Jonathan's government spent N34bn for N100M Niger Delta contract,' Minister says
According to Amaechi, Jonathan approved N47billion for the dredging of the River Niger and paid N34 billion to the contractor. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; 'Jola Sotubo. Print; eMail · Rotimi Amaechi – Minister of transportation …
River Niger dredging Jonathan paid N34 billion for is being executed by Buhari with N100 million – Amaechi
