Amaechi: Why I cannot accept award from Wike

The Minister of Transportation and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi said on Friday that he cannot receive an award slated to be given to him by his successor, Nyesom Wike as part of honour to those who have governed the State in the past 50 years. The awards are to be given in celebration of 50 years anniversary of the creation of Rivers State. Amaechi said he has been shown a publication of the Rivers State government indicating his name as one of many others to be given the awards.

