Amazon could be planning to bring its checkout-free grocery stores to Europe – The Verge
|
The Verge
|
Amazon could be planning to bring its checkout-free grocery stores to Europe
The Verge
Amazon could be looking to expand its cashier-free grocery stores to the UK and Europe in the future. The company recently filed several trademark applications related to its Go stores with the UK's Intellectual Property Office and its European Union …
Amazon Go Trademark Filings Hint Firm's "Checkout-Free" Shops Could be UK-Bound
Amazon gets U.K.'s OK on slogans for checkout-free grocery
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!