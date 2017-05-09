Amazon Prime subscribers now get access to exclusive live music events
Amazon Prime’s new Live Events incentive gives music fans exclusive opportunities to see their favorite artists perform up close and personal in iconic locations. First up? Blondie in the U.K.
