Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amber Rose is Future’s Love Interest in New Music Video “Mask Off” | Watch on BN

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Future has dropped a new action-packed music video to his single “Mask Off” off his self-titled album. The Colin Tiley directed flick features Amber Rose as Future’s love interest in an anarchistic underworld where masked men rule the city. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.