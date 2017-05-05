Amber Rose is Future’s Love Interest in New Music Video “Mask Off” | Watch on BN
Future has dropped a new action-packed music video to his single “Mask Off” off his self-titled album. The Colin Tiley directed flick features Amber Rose as Future’s love interest in an anarchistic underworld where masked men rule the city. Hit Play below!
