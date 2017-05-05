Amber Rose is Future’s Love Interest in New Music Video “Mask Off” | Watch on BN

Future has dropped a new action-packed music video to his single “Mask Off” off his self-titled album. The Colin Tiley directed flick features Amber Rose as Future’s love interest in an anarchistic underworld where masked men rule the city. Hit Play below!

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

