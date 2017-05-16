Ambode Bans VIOs From Lagos Roads Permanently

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday asked Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) to stay permanently off all roads across the state, thereby challenging them to come up with technology to monitor and track vehicle registration and MOT certifications.

Also, Ambode asked the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials to stay off the inner-city roads and the main streets of Lagos, saying the operation of the federal agency should henceforth be restricted to the fringes and highways over which the federal government has jurisdiction.

He gave the directives on Tuesday at the inauguration of pedestrian bridges, laybys and slip roads at Ojodu Berger, noting that the three-in-one project was conceived and executed by his administration to end intractable gridlock and avoidable loss of lives in the area.

He unveiled the strategic projects alongside the State Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, and Permanent Secretary, Works & Infrastructure, Mr. Temidayo Erinle, among others.

Before unveiling the projects that redefined public life at Ojodu Berger, the governor noted that the VIOs “have been asked to stay off our roads permanently”, adding that the FRSC are “to stay on the fringes and highways and not on the main streets of Lagos”.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Ambode Bans VIOs From Lagos Roads Permanently appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

