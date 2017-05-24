“Ambode Cannot Force Us Out Of Lagos Roads” — FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reacted to calls by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to restrict the activities of its personnel to city suburbs and the highways, saying it had negative implications.

This is just as the Corps declared that it has the right to operate both on the highways and within the cities, in emergency situations.

Ambode had earlier asked the FRSC to limit its activities to only the suburbs of cities and the highways.

He said the decision was to ensure free flow of traffic in the state, noting that the activities of the FRSC contributed to traffic congestion on inner city roads.

However, in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, Shehu Zaki, an assistant corps marshal and zonal commanding officer of the corps in Lagos and Ogun states, said FRSC personnel would not leave the roads totally because they had the right to work in the metropolis, in particular circumstances.

He said: “The governor cannot force us out of the roads, but he can advise us as he has already done.” “That policy of the Lagos state government is even going to help us more and allow us to effectively deliver on our mandate on the highways, even more than before. “Safety is something that has always been at the heart of FRSC operations and we are doing effectively both within the cities and on the highways.”

Zaki said the call of the governor had negative implications.

“The implication is that even some members of the public who do not know how we operate have started telling some of our officers to leave the roads, in line with the governor’s call,” he said. “There are certainly some negative implications to this statement, coming from a state governor and we are mindful of that.”

The post “Ambode Cannot Force Us Out Of Lagos Roads” — FRSC appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

