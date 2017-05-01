Pages Navigation Menu

Ambode cautions workers on the impact of industrial unrest

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has cautioned both the public and private sectors’ workers on the negative impact of industrial unrest by workers. He warned that such could worsen the economic situation in the country. Ambode spoke at the Agege Stadium in Lagos as he joined workers from the state to mark the 2017 […]

